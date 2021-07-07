What to write, what to write? My usual method for composing a column is to sit down in a coffee shop, put on my thinking cap and wander back in my mind a couple of weeks and try to laser in on some event, or activity, or occurrence that will provide stimulating titillation for my readers to peruse. A smile, a chortle, or a snort are my main goals.
After about four coffees, two bagels and a strawberry-banana smoothie, squat came to mind, not a garsh dern thing!
“Dang,” I thought. “I am boring as heck. I am milk toast, cottage cheese on a stick. I am skim milk boring. Maybe I had better just go home and look around the house for some inspiration.”
So I went home and started wandering around the house looking for subject matter. I eliminated items like empty toilet paper dispensers, mustard squirt, unidentifiable smells and the wife’s ukulele; all things that get on my last nerve.
Then I walked into the dining room and there, standing in the corner all majestic-like, was an antique pedestal that we have had for quite a while.
“That’s it!” I yelled. “What could be more interesting for my readers to read about than a totally useless, purposeless, superfluous piece of furniture? I’ll write about our pedestal.”
Overhearing my enthusiastic declaration the wife said, “Seriously, you’re going to write an article about that old thing? Are you deliberately trying to put people to sleep?”
“Would you rather I write about the empty toilet paper dispenser?”
“Good point,” she said. “I’ll go get another roll of toilet paper.”
Now, you are probably wondering how I acquired an antique pedestal. I love estate sales and antique shops. I like old tools, hardware, and furniture that I can repaint. Well, you know how you’re browsing and you see something that speaks to you, it lights you up, it creates an inexplicable chemical reaction in your brain that says, “I must have it!”? As I was perusing an antique shop, I saw the pedestal and instantly knew, “I’m in big trouble if I bring this home…” But it was only $28, how much trouble could I get into?
I immediately texted a picture of the pedestal to the wife for her opinion.
“What’s that?” she asked.
“It’s a pedestal,” I answered.
“What’s it for?”
“I don’t know.”
“Where are you going to put it?”
“I don’t know.”
“Well, don’t buy it unless you come up with a useful purpose for it,” the wife texted.
After extensive Googling it turns out a pedestal is a decoration to hold up another decoration. So, basically, it’s useless. But rather than reveal that truth to the wife I texted, “I looked it up. A pedestal is something upon which your husband will put you because you’re so wonderful.”
“Buy it now,” The wife said.
So I bought it, and to this day it stands in the corner of our dining room doing nothing but looking pretty … kind of like me. That’s probably why I bought it. Son of a gun. I did think of something to write about.
Raul Ascunce is a freelance columnist for the Sentinel-Tribune. He may be contacted at RaulAscunce@gmail.com.