This month, the Cocoon, Wood County’s only comprehensive domestic and sexual violence agency, recognizes serving 17 years of serving survivors.
On June 14, 2005, the Cocoon opened its doors following four back-to-back domestic violence related homicides in Wood County, all of which took place in front of children.
Within hours of opening their doors, the first survivor and her child were moving in and within two weeks the 12-bed shelter was full. The shelter has stayed close to full capacity ever since, even as that capacity was increased to accommodate 24 individuals.
Thanks to the vision of their founding board and staff members and the generosity of the community, the Cocoon has grown into a full-service agency for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, their children, and even their pets.
In addition to expanding the emergency safe shelter to accommodate up to 24 individuals, the Cocoon operates a 24/7 crisis line to ensure that survivor’s needs are met any time of the day or night, including weekends and holidays; provides community-based legal and medical advocacy services for those suffering abuse; supports services for adults who suffered childhood sexual abuse; provides assistance for those trying to escape sex trafficking; offers community programming on topics including prevention education and educational outreach to local middle and high schools, colleges and universities, corporations, civic groups, and religious organizations; and expanded their sexual violence services reach to include Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca counties.
“The Cocoon is a result of Wood County’s commitment to providing the opportunity for safety, healing, and justice to each and every resident,” said Kathy Mull, the Cocoon’s executive director. “We are proud to be a trusted partner, community leader and transforming voice within the county and surrounding areas. We are here for every survivor regardless of gender, gender identity, race, religion, age, ethnicity, or socio-economic status. Our services are available 24/7 and always at no cost to survivors and their children thanks to the generosity of our community members.”
Visit www.thecocoon.org to learn more or, if you are in need of services, call 419-373-1730 and select option 2 to speak to a trained advocate 24/7.