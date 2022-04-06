PERRYSBURG — All are welcome to visit the Friends of the Park photography exhibit going on now through Thursday at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve.
Photos taken at Wood County Park District parks and preserves and entered into the Friends of the Parks Photography Contest are framed and on display. The exhibit is located upstairs in the Nature Center in the Friends’ Greenroom and is accessible by elevator.
The Photo Exhibit Reception will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m. in the Hankison Great Room. Photos will be available for purchase. Light refreshments will be served and visitors may the community photographers.
The exhibit and reception are both free and open to all.
For more information and to enter the contest, visit wcparks.org/friends.