Our vegetable gardens have been harvested and the beds readied for next spring. Apples, pears, and other fruit are stored for the long, cold winter. Thanksgiving is just around the corner. For many of us, it is a trip to the grocery store to purchase additional food to supplement our Thanksgiving feast.
However, the first Thanksgiving did not have the convenience of grocery stores that we enjoy today.
The Department of History of The Ohio State University gives us this account of the first Thanksgiving:
Pilgrims of the Plymouth Colony in today’s Massachusetts shared a meal with the Wampanoag Indians in the autumn of 1621. Documentary evidence of the event comes from the journal of Plymouth Colony’s governor, Edward Winslow, who noted simply that the colonists met with Chief Massasoit and 90 of his men for a feast that lasted four days. No one worried about cholesterol or obesity in 1621!
The Pilgrim Governor, William Bradford, proclaimed a day of Thanksgiving to be shared by all colonists and neighboring Native Americans. Two documented journals from Winslow give us a glimpse as to what may have been served at the four-day feast. Meat would have consisted of venison, ducks and geese, fish, mussels, eel, and shellfish including lobster. The journals mention wild turkey; however, it is not certain whether turkey was part of their first feast.
Documented journals note they grew flint corn (multicolored Indian corn), and that was their staple. They grew beans, which they used from when they were small and green upon corn stalks to support the vines. They also had different sorts of pumpkins or squashes. Some of the other vegetables may have included wild onions, spinach, carrots and peas.
Corn, while plentiful, would have been served as a porridge. The fruits they could have eaten were blueberries, plums, grapes, gooseberries, raspberries and cranberries. Cranberries would have been eaten raw, not in a relish like today. Some accounts say the colonists boiled the berries in sugar. However, historians say by the time of the feast, the sugar that had come over on the Mayflower, had depleted. Jellied and canned cranberry sauce did not exist in the marketplace until 1941.
It is not likely that the Pilgrims and the Indians consumed any bread dressing, mashed potatoes or pumpkin pie; any flour reserves would have been exhausted. Potatoes and sweet potatoes had not made their way to the New World yet. While the pilgrims might have eaten pumpkins and squash, the fledgling colony lacked the butter and wheat flour necessary for making pie crust. Moreover, settlers had not yet constructed an oven for baking.
Americans share their vegetable and fruit harvest with family and friends on this special day. It is a holiday that brings all Americans together. Like our early colonists, that is something worthy of our thanks.