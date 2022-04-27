Today’s paper (April 20) reminds me that this is National Volunteer Week. Display ads on page 6 thank volunteer for various Wood County agencies and organizations, including the Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Wood Haven, and the Wood County National Alliance on Mental Illness. The Wood County Committee on Aging, however, actually lists names of over 200 volunteers. (I always knew our community had a strong service ethic, but this is truly impressive.) These include governing board members as well as those who deliver wheeled meals to homebound seniors. Also included in the list are those serving in the committee’s Friendly Visitor Program.
Did you know the WCCOA, housed in the senior center, sponsors a program that connects housebound older adults with regular visitors? Did you ever think that you could become a volunteer simply by being a friend?
I have been involved in this program for over two years now. Every week — barring illness or schedule conflicts — I visit a charming lady with limited mobility (a condition many of us may encounter as we age). We chat, watch game shows on her television, and discuss current events. Sometimes I bring her a treat. She always asks me about my activities and my family. I love hearing her stories of Wood County events and people of earlier decades. In other words, we are friends. I enjoy and look forward to our times together.
The Friendly Visitor Program began in 2017. According to program materials, it “was created out of an unmet need for emotional support and socialization found with the home-delivered meal program participants.” Those delivering meals noticed that the older adults, often living alone, whom they visited sometimes felt isolated and lacked contact with others. Again, this is a situation many of us will face as we grow older.
Seniors participating in the Friendly Visitor program are homebound, aged 60 or over, and receive the WCCOA’s home-delivered meals or are Adult Protective Services clients. Volunteer visitors must be over age 21, must provide their own transportation, and must pass a background check. They typically spend about four hours a month with their assigned older adult. Their purpose is to provide social contact, not medical support or business or financial assistance. It’s simply about being a friend.
Being a friend may be a simple matter, but that does not make it insignificant. Who is more important to us than friends? Who are the people we will be most grateful to as our lives draw to a close? If our lives are a fabric of experiences, friends are surely the threads that highlight and connect these experiences. No matter our age, we never lose our need for friendship.
Tomorrow I hope to visit my special friend, ask how her Easter was, and sigh about our chilly April weather. I look forward to hearing an anecdote or two about her family, her childhood and what her hometown was like in the 1950s and ‘60s. I suspect I get more out of these visits than she does, because it’s never too late in life to have a new friend.
So, whether you’re involved in a program like the Friendly Visitors or you simply maintain your own friendships, remember how important the time you spend with others is to them. If you want to do something significant, be someone’s friend.
It may be the most important thing you will ever do.
For more information on the Friendly Visitor Program, all the Wood County Committee on Aging at 419-323-5661, or visit www.wccoa.net.