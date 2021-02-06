Register for the following Wood County Park District programs at www.wcparks.org or by calling 419-353-1897.
Homemade Valentine Contest, register by today. Homemade valentines will be displayed at the Carter Historic Farm Facebook page on Feb. 12. Put your arts and crafts skills to the test and make a homemade valentine. We will provide some Depression-era Valentine inspiration to get you started, but where you take it from there is up to you! Send us a picture of your finished product and we will post the photos to Facebook for voting. Winners will receive a prize! Register today, picture of completed valentines must be received by Feb. 12. This program is designed for children 5-12 years of age.
Go on a Frozen Walk-Through Wildlife Safari Monday-Feb. 21 at Bradner Preserve, 11491 Fostoria Road. Learn about Ohio animals of today and the past as you encounter them on this self-guided safari. Bundle up and head out anytime during the two-week period to search for them yourself. Signage will inform you about the animal replicas and help you navigate through the safari. No registration or tickets required.
Go Green. Follow the district on social media for inspiration, tips, and tricks to participate in earth-friendly practices. Visit the What’s New Page to download a Go Green Passport.
Snowshoeing. Add your name to the pop-up snowshoeing program list. When there is enough snow and conditions are right, we’ll go for a hike. Email Craig Spicer, cspicer@wcparks.org
Animal Valentines will be held Wednesday from 7-8 p.m. via teleconference. Can’t get enough of those warm, fuzzy Valentine’s Day feelings? Celebrate by learning about how animals go about finding their special someone.
Great Backyard Bird Count is set for Feb 13 from 10-10:45 a.m. via teleconference. Learn how to participate in this volunteer science program happening in backyards around the country! We’ll learn about common feeder birds to look for and how to identify them.
A Depression-era Recipe Club will meet Feb. 13 from 1-2 p.m. via teleconference. Cook the shared Depression-era recipe prior to the event, then join us online for a social hour to snack, share your experience with the recipe, and talk about what, if any, changes you would expect in a modern recipe. Recipe will be shared one week in advance, so registering early is recommended.
Winter Herp Wednesday will be held Feb. 17 from 7-8 p.m. When the weather turns white and chilly, what do all our scaly neighbors do? Do they migrate, hibernate, or put on a sweater? We’ll learn these things and more as we meet a new animal ambassador each month throughout this series.
Wild Skills: Survival Shelter-building is set for Feb 20 from 10:30 a.m.- noon at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg. Protecting yourself from the environment is arguably the most important part of making it out of a wilderness survival situation. Learn the basics of construction and insulation, then build your own debris shelter using only materials found in nature. This program takes place entirely outdoors; please dress for the weather and for moving around in the woods. Cancelled in inclement weather conditions (snowfall emergency, dangerous temperatures). Masks are required for all participants age six and older and social distancing of 6-10 feet from other participants/units will be observed.
Introduction to Orienteering will be held Feb. 21 from 1-3 p.m. at Bradner Preserve. Find out what else the magnetic compass can do besides showing you which way is north. This tried and true low-tech tool can help you get from point A to point B. Instruction will be provided, and then you’ll put your newly acquired skills to work on a short orienteering course. Dress for the weather and off trail hiking. Compasses provided, but you can also bring your own if you want. Masks are required for all participants age six and older and social distancing of 6-10 feet from other participants/units will be observed.