FREMONT — Terra State Community College has partnered with Clark State Community College to provide contact tracer training to Northwest Ohio.
Those in the training will learn proper protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for contact tracing of the COVID-19 virus. Contact tracing has been a proven strategy over decades to prevent the further spread of diseases.
“Contact tracing training is another example of how Terra State continues to support efforts to stop the spread,” said Bill Taylor, vice president of academic affairs. “The contact tracing training is a great example of how micro-credentials bring an opportunity to up-skill, while also meeting the challenge of a national skills gap. Our students can be found in clinical environments and this micro-credential is another example where Terra State is making a difference.”
Clark State already provides online, non-credit contact tracer training and is extending the opportunity to non-credit students at Terra State. The self-paced course will be offered to Terra State students via the Kern Center for Workforce and Community Education, but the course will be administered and taught by Clark State faculty and staff.
“Clark State created this training in direct response to the State of Ohio’s need for quick, professional and trained contact tracers. Partnering with other institutions helps us continue this work to serve students, health departments and businesses throughout the State,” said Lesli Beavers, director of workforce and business solutions at Clark State.
The training is $75 per registration for non-credit students at Terra State and is 100% online. The class will take between one and two weeks to complete and the first class starts Monday.
For more information or to register, visit terra.edu/tracing or call the Kern Center at 419.559.2464.
Clark State Community College has campuses in Springfield, Beavercreek, Xenia and Bellefontaine.