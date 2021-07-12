FREMONT — The Terra State Board of Trustees, with a unanimous vote, have extended President Ronald Schumacher’s contract through 2024.
“He is leading Terra State on to bigger and better things … we can’t wait to see what’s next,” said Chairperson Kay Reiter.
Schumacher will receive an annual base salary of $199,800.
Under Schumacher’s leadership, Terra State saw back-to-back semesters with increased enrollment for the first time in over three years. This leveled off during the COVID-19 pandemic but has not stopped the college from moving in a positive direction. He has led three years of annual budgets in the black.
Since his inauguration in 2018, Schumacher has set the foundation for the college’s future with the implementation of the new strategic plan, celebrated the college’s 50th anniversary and lead safety precautions through the pandemic.
He established the Roy Klay Scholars program, which is the college’s first full-ride academic scholarship; launched a new construction technology program; opened the Landings at Terra Village, the second community college residence hall in Ohio; reinstated athletics with men’s and women’s basketball and women’s volleyball (with baseball starting this coming year); initiated a dual admission agreement with Tiffin University called DragonNext; and brought CDL training back to campus through a partnership with Trainco.
”We have assembled an incredible leadership team that works nonstop to bring Terra State back to prominence. I also want to thank all of our faculty, staff and students for all they do to continually bring about positive change for the programs at the college that they represent,” Schumacher said. “We will continue to move the college forward as a team, focusing on infrastructure and continued growth of academic programs through new equipment purchases as well as increasing academic rigor within all of our academic programs.”