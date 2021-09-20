FREMONT – Terra State Community College will host its fall career fair in three separate events, one for each academic division.
“After speaking with numerous employers from our last event, we took their feedback to try breaking this event into several industry-specific events in hopes of reaching not only more students, but more community members in search of specific types of positions. This will allow for a more specialized event,” said Holly Hoffman, coordinator of community education.
All the fairs are from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Manufacturing and Skilled Trades – Tuesday, buildings E and I
More than 40 businesses are attending including Motion Controls Robotics, Style Crest, ABC INOAC, Kenneth G. Myers Construction and more.
Allied Health, Nursing and Science – Sept. 28, building D
Over 8 businesses are attending, including Bellevue Hospital, Mercy Health, ProMedica and more.
Liberal Arts, Business and Law Enforcement – Oct. 5, building B
Businesses attending include Mad River Harley-Davidson, Concordance Healthcare Solutions and Catawba Island Club.
All career fair dates are open to the public and masks are required inside campus buildings. Visit terra.edu/careerfairs for a full list of employers who are attending each session.
There is no registration for job seekers to attend. If a job seeker is not comfortable attending in person but would still like to be a candidate for any position, they can send their resume and cover letter to kern@terra.edu before the event. The Kern Center will submit them to employers for virtual interviews.
The Kern Center will also be hosting free workshops on Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and Sept. 30 from 9-10 a.m., for those who are looking for more guidance on how to attend a career fair. Please email kern@terra.edu, call 419-559-2464 or stop by the Kern Center in B104.