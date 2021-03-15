FREMONT — Terra State Community College will be hosting a career fair on March 30 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Student Activities Center on Terra State’s campus. The event is open to the public.
Free workshops will be offered by the Kern Center for Workforce and Community Education on resume writing, interview skills and information on how to attend a career fair. Workshops will be offered at different times and dates in the weeks leading up to the career fair. Attendees can join any workshop in-person or virtually via Zoom.
Pre-registration is encouraged for the workshops by visiting learn.terra.edu and viewing courses by program or by calling the Kern Center at 419-559-2464.
There is no pre-registration required. If anyone is not comfortable visiting the career fair in-person but are still looking for job opportunities, send a resume to kern@terra.edu.
Masks are required and guests can enter through the General Technologies Building entrance or the Marsha S. Bordner Arts and Health Technologies Center entrance. The entrance to the Student Activities Center is currently closed. Guests will sign in and receive a temperature check upon entering.
Over 30 community businesses will be available for job seekers. List of businesses attending:
• Vaughn Industries
• Buckeye Broadband
• Parkview Care Center
• Blanchard Valley Health System
• Cedar Point
• Jet Express
• Century Die Co.
• Firelands Regional Medical System
• Northcoast Security
• Clouse Construction Corp.
• RVI, Inc.
• Transformation Network – Clyde office
• Renhill HR OnDemand
• Woodbridge Corporation
• Seneca County Department of Job and Family Services
• Bethesda Care Center
• International Metal Hose Co.
• Ottawa County Riverview Healthcare
• Kenneth G. Myers Construction Co., Inc.
• Heritage Village of Clyde
• Sandusky County Sheriff’s Department
• Countryside Manor
• Kelly Services
• Whirlpool Corp. – Clyde division
• ProMedica
• Berry Global, Inc.
• Staffmark
• Tin Man Heating
• Huron County Job and Family Services
• Ohio Means Jobs – Sandusky County
• Ameriwood Home