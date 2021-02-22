FREMONT — The testing center at Terra State Community College has reopened from 8:45 a.m.-3 p.m., Mondays and Tuesdays.
Terra State is a certified Pearson Vue testing center and can proctor over 300 different tests, including the NCLEX and GED. There is a $25 fee for proctored tests for those who are not students at Terra State. The center is also available to proctor testing for other schools and offers testing accommodation services for Terra State students. A full list of Pearson Vue certifications and licensure exams can be found here.
The center is within the Academic Services Center, located in the General Technologies building. Masks are required while on campus. All areas and computer labs are laid out to maintain social distancing. Guests will sign in and receive a temperature check upon entering the building.
To schedule an appointment, call 419-559-2139 or visit terra.edu/testingcenter.