FREMONT — Terra State Community College received a Short-Term Certificate Foster Youth Grant that will be used to help improve the success rates of youth as they transition from the foster care system into college.
The grant was awarded to 19 colleges and universities in Ohio with a statewide total of $385,000. The grant will be shared equally among the higher education institutions. At Terra State, the grant funds will go toward financially supporting approximately 20 eligible students while they complete a short-term certificate program, which are designed to take less than one year.
The eligible programs at Terra State include medical coding, medical scribe, phlebotomy, PC technician, networking technician, manufacturing foundation, mechatronics, power and controls, precision machining, programmable logic controllers, welding, automotive and CAD/CAM.
Other colleges and universities receiving this grant include:
• Belmont College
• Bowling Green State University
• Central Ohio Technical College
• Cincinnati State Technical and Community College
• Cleveland State University
• Columbus State Community College
• Cuyahoga Community College
• Eastern Gateway Community College
• Hocking College
• Lorain County Community College
• Marion Technical College
• North Central State College
• Rhodes State College
• Sinclair Community College
• Southern State Community College
• Stark State College
• Wright State University