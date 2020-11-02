FREMONT — Terra State Community College has been awarded a grant through the Sandusky County Communities Foundation. The foundation provides charitable donations to community organizations that aim help to improve the quality of life for residents.
The grant, which totals to $5,040, will be used to purchase over 400 books for children in Sandusky County as a part of Imagination Library. Imagination Library was started in 1995 by Dolly Parton, in effort to distribute books to children across the U.S. and is now recognized in five countries.
Children ages up to age 5 in Sandusky County are eligible to receive one book a month, up until their fifth birthday. Books are mailed to the children at no cost to their families. Visit imaginationlibrary.com/ and click “Check Availability” to sign up A child.
The grant was awarded to Terra State at Sandusky County Communities Foundation’s annual grants award program in October.