FREMONT — As part of the Job Corps Scholars Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, Terra State Community College received $1.2 million that will go toward providing at-risk youth with job skills instruction, educational opportunities and individualized employment counseling.
According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Labor, nearly $24 million was awarded as part of this program. Terra State is one in two higher education institutions in Ohio and one in 20 in the nation to receive this grant.
“As we look towards defeating coronavirus and reopening our economy, the Job Corps Scholars Program provides an innovative way to prepare at-risk youth for participation in the job market,” U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia said in a release. “Combining job training, classroom education, and employment counseling will give participating young adults an opportunity to excel.”
Terra State plans to partner with the Great Lakes Community Action Partnership to provide free tuition for career technical training. Career Coaches will provide intensive personal and career counseling services to support and facilitate completion of the program. In addition, employment counseling services will be provided, including a 12-month follow-up period of employment services which incorporates assistance in enrolling into an Apprenticeship program and/or job placement.
“Employment is critical in building economic stability,” GLCAP President/CEO Ruthann House said. “The at-risk young adults who complete this program will gain the skills they need to earn a living, as well as become important contributors to a community and economy that will benefit from their talents and abilities.”
Students in the program will have 12 months in career technical training followed by 12 months of employment counseling services upon completion of the program. It will begin in the fall.