FREMONT — Terra State Community College will be hosting College Night of Sandusky County on Wednesday, providing an opportunity for high school students and college transfer students to learn more about their opportunities across our area.
Over 50 higher education institutions from Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky and Florida will be in attendance to provide information and answer questions about their programs and admissions processes.
The college fair will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Neeley Center on Terra State’s campus and is free and open to the public.
Terra State representatives will also be in attendance to discuss College Credit Plus and financial aid opportunities.
Students who are interested in attending may register at terra.edu/CollegeNight.