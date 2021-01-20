FREMONT — Terra State Community College is testing employees and students before returning and a new testing partnership with ProMedica.
The college will be expanding its coronavirus testing partnerships to include a new one with ProMedica, to provide testing to employees and students during evening hours. The current partnership with The Bellevue Hospital to provide on-campus testing during the day will continue.
“We are excited to add another COVID-19 testing partnership with ProMedica,” said Ron Schumacher, president of Terra State. “This partnership provides us with an opportunity to be more accessible to those who are not available during the current testing hours.”
COVID-19 testing is offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.
Symptomatic or exposed students and employees looking to be tested are asked to email covid19testing@terra.edu first to make an appointment. Students, employees and visitors are also asked to email COVID@terra.edu if they are symptomatic or have tested positive.
Terra State has also provided return to campus COVID-19 testing for all employees and students. Testing was not mandatory, but highly encouraged to pinpoint asymptomatic individuals before they return to in-person learning. Employees and students had the option to either receive a test on campus, test somewhere off campus and provide the results or self-quarantine for 14 days before coming back to campus. Staff and faculty had a 100% participation rate on their decision to either test on campus or self-quarantine.
From Jan. 4-14, 485 tests were performed with five positive tests. Of those five positives, two were staff members, one was a faculty member, one was a student and one was a visitor.
Medical assisting students were preforming the testing and analysis.
Lab-based courses returned to in-person learning on Jan. 19, with the rest of classes returning today. Course plans are contingent on local positive case numbers and guidance from state and local officials.
Terra State will continue to implement the previous safety procedures that were in place in the fall including check-in and checkout stations, temperature checks, sanitization stations, limited capacity in classrooms and labs, utilizing ozone ionization machines and UV wands.