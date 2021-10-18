FREMONT — Terra State Community College has rescheduled its Preview Day for Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Student Activities Center. The event is free and open to the public.
Prospective students can attend sessions to learn about each academic division, speak and ask questions with current students, tour the campus, including residence halls, and talk to the admissions and financial aid teams. There will be a free lunch.
For more information or questions, contact Kyleigh Lash [klash01@terra.edu. Visit Terra.edu/PreviewDay to register.