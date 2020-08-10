FREMONT — Parents can enroll their kids in Titan Kids Club, a new Terra State Community College program geared toward kids entering first through eighth grade.
Titan Kids Club is an opportunity to make new friends and to be on a college campus. Course offerings will vary from week to week and include classes in art, cooking, fitness, math and music.
The first ever Titan Kids Club class will begin on Sept. 12 and will continue every other Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon. Each class will have a maximum number of students allowed depending on Governor DeWine’s COVID-19 updates. As of now, the cap will be nine students per class.
Due to coronavirus, KidsCollege, an annual week-long summer kids program at Terra State Community College, was cancelled. Next year, the plan is host KidsCollege in addition to Titan Kids Club classes.
“Our utmost importance is ensuring the health and safety of our children attending the program, our instructors, and our families in the community,” said Community Education Coordinator Holly Hoffman. The classes will follow rules and regulations put in place by the college, specifically in regard to safety precautions due to COVID-19.
Safety measures will be taken. All regulations for Titan Kids Club will follow Terra State regulations. Everyone will be required to wear a facial covering as long as they are medically able, temperatures will be taken at the entrance, classrooms will be sanitized and sanitization stations will be available for use. These regulations are subject to change based on the rulings of the state at the College.
Each Titan Kids Club class is $35 per child. For those interested in taking multiple classes, they can become an official member by purchasing a membership fee for $25. Becoming a member will provide a free Titan Kids Club T-shirt, 10% discount on all classes, access to the private Titan Kids Club Facebook group for additional activities and a special invitation to any special features.
For guardians wishing to enroll more than one child in Titan Kids Club, a multi-family discount is available.
In addition to Titan Kids Club, Hoffman and her team are planning to implement “Titan Teens,” which will be a program for ninth- through 12th-grade students. Titan Teens will have classes in leadership, college and career readiness, fitness and more. Hoffman also plans to incorporate community service projects and mentoring.
“I am working with some of our local organizations to assist with teaching, volunteering, and mentoring” Hoffman said.
To register for the Titan Kids Club, visit terra.edu/TitanKidsClub or contact Hoffman at hhoffman01@terra.edu or 419.559.2255.