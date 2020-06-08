FREMONT — After postponing its 2020 graduation ceremony, which was originally scheduled for May 8, due to coronavirus, Terra State Community College has released details about a modified ceremony to students.
On June 25, 26 and 27, students will be able to sign up for individual time slots where they may come to the Neeley Center on the Fremont campus with four guests, dressed in their cap and gown to receive their degree. All time slots will be spaced apart by 10 minutes to prevent any overlap.
“This plan will allow us to recognize our graduates while adhering to the social distancing guidelines developed by the state in order to protect the health of everyone on campus,” said Terra State President Ron Schumacher.
Everyone entering the building will be required to have a temperature scan and wear a mask or other facial covering. Anyone who has a temperature of 100.4 degrees or more will not be permitted to enter the building.
Their name will be read and they will “walk” across the room to pick up their degree and turn their tassel.
After receiving their diploma, they will exit the back of the building to the patio/gazebo area where they will have the opportunity to take photos with their guests.
When they are done taking photos in the gazebo area, they will follow around the patio to receive refreshments to take with them as they exit the area and return to their car.
Terra State employees will be present, limiting the number of persons per room so that there is no more than 10, to lead graduates and their guests throughout the process.
Each participating graduate will be videotaped and the college will be putting together a commencement video for each of them.