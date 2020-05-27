FREMONT — Due to coronavirus, KidsCollege, an annual week-long summer kids program at Terra State Community College, is canceled.
KidsCollege at Terra State has brought academic enrichment to more than 5,000 kids over the last 28 years. Attending KidsCollege gives kids in first through eighth grade an opportunity to make new friends and to be on a college campus.
“Our utmost importance is ensuring the health and safety of our children attending the program, our instructors, and our families in the community. COVID-19 is changing how we do things, including KidsCollege,” said Community Education Coordinator Holly Hoffman.
College staff members are working on a new program called “Titan Kids Club.” More details on the classes and schedule are to come in the near future.