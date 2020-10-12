FREMONT — Terra State Community College has begun offering COVID-19 testing on campus to students and employees.
In partnership with The Bellevue Hospital, the college is administering RT-PCR test which is done by nasopharyngeal swab administered by Terra State medical assisting students. This test type will indicate if there is an active infection or not. The samples with be taken to The Bellevue Hospital where they will be sent to LabCorp to be analyzed. Results for the test can take between two and five business days before results are communicated to the person being tested via an app and their residing county’s health department.
Tests will be available to students and employees that are symptomatic, have been in contact with some who tested positive, caring for someone who has tested positive or needs test results for a job.
“I am excited to have COVID-19 testing available for our employees and students. We have been taking direct steps in line with the recommendations put forth by the CDC, local health departments, and Gov. (Mike) DeWine,” said Jennifer Kin, campus safety manager and COVID-19 coordinator. “I believe that this will also give us a more comprehensive picture of this virus on our campus. Our top priority is keeping our campus community safe.”
If Sandusky County sees a spike in case numbers, Terra State will open the testing lab for the public to be tested. At this time, no public requests will be made.
Students, employees and visitors are asked to email covid19@terra.edu if they are symptomatic or have tested positive.
Terra State is in the process of implementing a COVID-19 dashboard at terra.edu/covid19 to display current case numbers between students and employees.