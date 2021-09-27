FREMONT — Terra State Community College has been awarded a Regionally Aligned Priorities in Delivering Skills grant from the Ohio Department of Education.
The grant, totaling $107,413, is the fourth round of funding for the college through the RAPIDS grant. Previous funding was used to purchase programmable logic controller training systems, a collaborative robot and support a multi-school partnership to provide mobile training trailers.
“The RAPIDS program has been a successful way to bolster Ohio’s workforce efforts and create a pipeline of skilled workers for regional employers,” Chancellor Randy Gardner said. “RAPIDS puts students at Terra State in a strong position to train and learn with up-to-date equipment and helps put students on a path to a successful career. I’m pleased that Terra State is a leader in workforce preparation, and that Governor DeWine and legislators continue to support this important program.”
The college will be using the funds to purchase a new Haas CNC Lathe and Haas CNC Mini Mill. CNC, or computer numerical control, equipment utilizes computer software to run the equipment and turns raw materials into manufacturing parts.
Both pieces of equipment will replace older models currently being used and will allow manufacturing technology, mechanical engineering and other skilled trades students to improve their skills on equipment that best reflects what they will use in the workforce.
“The installation of the new equipment will allow Terra State to modernize and expand its offerings of CNC-related education in our credit and non-credit programs,” Andrew Shella, dean of the Technology and Skilled Trades Division said. “Specialized education, regular refresher training and troubleshooting ever more complex CNC systems is in high demand. Expanded CNC education will allow students and incumbent workers to obtain the skills required in the modern manufacturing workplace.”