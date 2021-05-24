FREMONT — Terra State Community College is implementing Rah Rah’s enterprise-grade campus community engagement platform. Rah Rah will help Terra State deliver a one-stop, mobile-first campus experience that enhances student engagement.
Rah Rah creates a personalized user experience for accessing all campus resources, which enhances engagement between staff, students and the greater campus community. Once students utilize Rah Rah, the institution gains data-driven intelligence on the type and frequency of resources used and which activities students access and are involved in on and off campus.
“We are so excited to add Rah Rah to our tool kit as we can now show everything about our campus community in one place to everyone on their mobile device — the device they rely on most,” said Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Services Garien Hudson. “Rah Rah is the only solution that meets this critical need and whose impact is on par with our student information system and academic solutions. We will be able to better connect with students, faculty and staff to share the collective community resources available to them and see how they are utilizing various campus services and interacting in the community.”
Terra State is implementing Rah Rah now with plans for a full rollout during orientation for the fall semester.