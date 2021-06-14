FREMONT — The Terra College Foundation received a $7,500 donation from the Sandusky County Board of Developmental Disabilities toward the foundation’s affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
The Imagination Library was started in 1995 by Parton to distribute books to children across the U.S. in an effort to instill a love of reading in them and the nonprofit organization is now recognized in five countries. $25 can provide a book to a child each month for one year.
“This past year has been so difficult for local families. And we know that books aren’t high on the priority list when families are struggling just to meet their children’s basic needs,” said Sarah Zimmerman, superintendent for the Sandusky County Board of Developmental Disabilities. “So if we can come alongside and support a community partner to make sure local children have a book in their hand each month, we are going to do our part. Reading plays a vital role in cognitive development during a child’s early years.”
Children from birth to age 5 in Sandusky County are eligible to receive one book a month. Books are mailed to the children at no cost to their families. Interested parents, guardians or family members can visit imaginationlibrary.com and click “Check Availability” to sign up their child.
“Children introduced to reading early on tend to read earlier and excel in school compared to children who are not exposed to language and books at a young age. It is the goal of the Imagination Library to provide children with a library of 60 books by their fifth birthday,” said Beth Bower, grant writer at Terra State, “Because of the generosity of the SCBDD, 250 children will receive a book each month for a year to promote early literacy.”
Donations to the Terra College Foundation’s affiliation of the Imagination Library can be made in two ways. Visit imaginationlibrary.com/donate and check “I would like to designate this donation to a specific Imagination Library affiliate,” type “43420” for the zip code and click “Find Local Affiliate.” Donors can make monthly donations and signify the donation to be in memory of someone.
Donations are also accepted directly by the foundation. Visit terra.edu/foundation.