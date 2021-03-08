FREMONT — Terra State Community College’s new construction technology program will begin by offering a utility construction installer certificate.
The program will prepare students to apply basic engineering principles, technical skills and standard construction practices in support of engineers, construction contractors and other professionals in construction. Students will learn about basic construction principles and techniques, building site inspection, safety, site supervision, construction personnel supervision, plan and specification interpretation, supply logistics and procurement, applicable building codes and permits and report preparation.
Students will participate in classes such as truck driving, utility location and print reading, customer service and a cooperative work experience. At the completion of the certificate, students will have completed their CDL-A licensure and receive OSHA 10 training.
The utility construction installer certificate includes 30.5 credits, which equals to 11 courses. Courses can be completed in one year, if 15 credits are taken each semester. Students looking to take less than 15 credits a semester will finish over a longer period. Classes are offered in the fall and spring.
Jacob Selvey, program coordinator, spent 40 years working for Kenneth G. Myers Construction. After retiring from the trade, he decided to help Myers Construction and Terra State with the startup of the program.
“We have learned from COVID that we have a big need for broadband. There is a need to build the fifth generation infrastructure and we have all come together to start this program to teach students how to build this fifth generation network,” Selvey said, “We know that working from home will never go away. This program will train people for the industry and I think it’s always going to be a part of our lives.”
In the future, Terra State hopes to expand the program to offer other associate degrees and certificates in construction related fields.
Classes for the certificate start during the second eight-week session, which starts March 15. Students looking to join the program may first apply to Terra State at terra.edu/apply.