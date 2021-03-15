The Agricultural Incubator Foundation, 13737 Middleton Pike, is offering community garden plots for the 2021 season.
Both conventional and organic plots are available. Plots range in size from 10 feet by 30 feet to 26 feet by 96 feet. Water and a community garden shed are provided.
Plots will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.
Gardens must be planted before June 10.
There are tools on site to borrow.
For more information call 419-823-3099, email aif@agincubator.org or visit www.agincubator.org.
For assistance or for questions about a garden, contact:
Dick Bosdorff, AIF president: rbostdorff419@twc.com, 419-409-0648
David Little, AIF vice president: dlittle7813@gmail.com, 419-266-2369
Vicki Gallagher, 577 Foundation horticulturalist: vic7591@att.net. 567-395-7921