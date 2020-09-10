The following boys and girls were selected to attend Buckeye Boys State, which was canceled this summer due to coronavirus.
The high school juniors would have learned about government in a week-long on-campus session at Miami University in Oxford (boys) and at University of Mount Union in Alliance (girls).
The Bradner American Legion Post 338 and the American Auxiliary Unit 338 acknowledge the delegates that were chosen. There are 10 delegates for Elmwood High School and Lakota High School.
Nicole Reiter is the daughter of Kacey Krotzer and Steve Reiter and attends Lakota. She keeps busy with dance team, show choir, and cheerleading. She had hoped to extend her knowledge of our government to promote future voting by attending Girls State.
The following teens are from Elmwood High School.
Carly Dibbling, daughter of Julie and Stace Dibling, is involved in cheerleading for football and basketball. She is active in 4-H and volunteers at the senior center. At Buckeye Girls State she looked forward to meeting new people who may have had opposite views but still making friendships.
Madison Hoiles, daughter of Matt and Amy Hoiles, is very active in student government. She also plays varsity softball and volleyball. Spanish and Art Club round out her schedule. She hoped to develop the pride of a well educated citizen and leadership skills.
Kyllie Mossbarger, daughter of Kandy and Zach Mossbarger, hoped to learn more about leadership and city, state and country government. She has been active in cheerleading, 4-H, Spanish and Art Club. Outside of school she has tumbling gym and also works in the summer.
Karson Palmer, daughter of Ann Zimmerman and Brett Palmer, has held many positions in student government and council, participated in sports, played in the band, and been in show choir. At Girls State she hoped to get a first-hand learning experience of government and gaining life skills in communication and leadership.
Three of the boys are from Lakota High School and two from Elmwood High School.
Brendan Gebee, son of Jennifer and Timothy Gebee and Daniel Frey, is interested in science and learning the guitar. He is in honors government. At Boys State he wanted the experience to help him grow socially and learn the systems of government.
Cody Roush, son of Lisa Roush, is active in cross country and track, earning a varsity letter. He also does FFA and student council. He had hoped to attend Boys State to diversify his understanding and outlook on local and national government functioning.
Mark Statham, son of Alisa and Mark Statham, is in marching band and youth groups. He also does cross country and track, and is in the National Honor Society. At Boys State, he hoped the opportunity would get him out of his comfort zone, exercise new skills, and get a more in-depth look at how state government functions.
Jonathan Wagler, son of Lynette and Jeff Wagler, said his favorite study is engineering. He is involved in FFA (Greenhand Degree) and is on honor roll. He wanted to learn more about government.
Daniel May, son of Dustin and Heidi May, participates in cross country, track and basketball. He also is in Spanish Club and Young Life youth group, and in the National Honor Society. Learning more about the democratic process was his reason wanting to go to Boys State, and meeting new people.