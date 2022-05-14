Youth ages 11 and older are encouraged to sign up to be a Volunteen at the Wood County District Public Library for the Summer Reading Program, “Oceans of Possibility.”
The Children’s Place at the Bowling Green Library is offering Volunteen training on May 20 from 4-5 p.m. and May 21 from 1-2:30 p.m.
Volunteens assist the library is a variety of ways, including registering readers, helping at programs, and organizing materials. Schedules are very flexible and the work is fun. If Volunteens are unable to attend either training program, they can still sign up and schedule another training time. Volunteens only need to attend one training session.
Interested teens should apply ahead of the training date if possible by visiting wcdpl.org/teens-can-volunteen-wcdpl and filling out the Google Form.