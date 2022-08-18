The 47 Annual Tug of War Contest will be Saturday at 5 p.m. in the school valley.
For more information, contact chairman Denny Henline at 419-287-4750.
SERIES OF EVENTS:
~ Forming of teams
~ 3-4:30 p.m. weigh in of teams at Countyline Co-op
~ 5 p.m. the contest begins
~ After the event, awarding of T-shirts
CLASSES FOR CONTEST:
~ Minor Girls; 10-17 years old
~ Minor Boys; 10-17 years old
~ Adult Women; 18-50 years old
~ Adult Men; 18-50 years old
~ Co-Ed; five males, five females (high school and older)
RULES
Entry fee of $5 per person ($50 per team).
Ten participants per team.
All teams must be formed prior to the event.
An individual can only participate with one team.
All participants must sign a liability release prior to weigh-in, and all participants under 18 years of age must have parent or guardian’s signature on liability release forms that can be found here. Those under 18 years of age may pick up forms at the Countyline Co-op prior to event.
Pulls will have a limit of 5 minutes.
Winners will be the team with the flag closest to them. Winners will be declared by the judges.
All rules of the contest will be explained fully at the time of the contest.