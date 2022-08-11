Columbus Education Association

Columbus Education Association members met Thursday night and voted for a 10-day strike notice.

 Photo courtesy of the Columbus Education Association

A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice.

With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice. This allows it to file that notice with the State Employment Relations Board at any time. Students are scheduled to start school Aug. 24.

