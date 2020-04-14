Katie Stechschulte has been counting carbs for so long, she can now look at her plate of food and know if there are enough to tide her over.
Her dreams of becoming a teacher morphed into dietetics at age 9 when she was diagnosed as having Type I diabetes.
“Once I was diagnosed in the hospital, I thought the medical care team was just very caring and compassionate with a patient-first priority.
“That’s my personality – I like to put people first and take care of people as well. So I kind of combined … my dreams (of being a teacher) with health care, and decided dietetics was a good place to go because you get to help people in carb counting and how to stick with a crazy diet.”
Stechschulte takes insulin but doesn’t have any food restrictions. She monitors what she eats and keeps to a schedule.
“I can function and eat like a normal human; I just have to tell my pancreas what to do.”
Her Vegetarian Tortilla Soup recipe came from a roommate, “one of those people who throw things together to see how they taste. We all really enjoyed this one.”
The soup is high in fiber – 8 grams per serving — with its black and pinto beans as well as corn.
“It’s also pretty cheap” to make, she said, figuring it is just 57 cents per serving.
Everything comes out of the pantry and is cooked in one pot.
“As a college student, it’s a really great meal,” Stechschulte said.
For each one-cup serving, there are 140 calories and 1,234 grams of sodium.
It can be easily altered for anyone who needs to watch their sodium intake. Rinsing the beans helps as does buying no-salt-added broth and no-salt corn and tomatoes. Look for a reduced sodium taco seasoning or buy Mrs. Dash taco seasoning, which has no salt.
Stechschulte said for a while she preferred baking to cooking.
“(For) baking you have to stick to the recipe otherwise you might get cookies that are more like a soup,” she said. “I think cooking is more like as art.”
She learned from her mom and had a grandma who was always in the kitchen.
“Whenever I was over at her house, we would pull up a chair to the counter and help her knead bread dough or cut of chicken.”
Stechschulte covets the cinnamon roll recipe she got from her grandma, who used to be a school cook. She always made the cinnamon rolls for Grandparents Day.
“That recipe was secretive. Everyone wanted to have it. The only people that can make it the way she does is my family.”
She still hand-kneads the dough.
Stechschulte is a graduate student at Bowling Green State University interning with the Ohio State University Extension Office in Bowling Green. She is earning a master’s degree in food nutrition.
Susan Zies, OSU Extension educator within the Family and Consumer Sciences program, said she takes two interns a year. BGSU is very stringent on the number of students allowed to intern each year, she said, and this year there are six or seven.
Stechschulte will spend four weeks at the position.
“A lot of students are turned away,” Zies said. “They are of a very, very high caliber.”
Stechschulte is from Allen County and chose BGSU for her undergraduate work because it was close enough to home to visit her younger sister “and do all the little sister things” yet far enough away to be independent.
The smaller class sizes also were a plus.
Zies is impressed by the work Stechschulte did with children when she was a dietetic intern at Toledo’s Diabetes Camp.
For four years, she has helped campers count their carbs and plan out their meals.
When she gets her degree, Stechschulte wants to be a dietitian and work in an outpatient or clinical setting with Type I diabetic kids.
She also enjoys long-term care with older adults, saying they have great stories to tell.
“I also really love helping people manage chronic diseases.”
Zies said she wanted Stechschulte to teach the Dining with Diabetes course face to face, but that idea was nixed with the “stay at home” order due to the coronoavirus pandemic.
Now that everything is being done virtually, Stechschulte will be working on the online platform for Dining with Diabetes Beyond the Kitchen and social media for the Live Healthy Live Well Facebook page. She also will create a 30-minute lesson on smoothies.
“Even though our office is closed, we’re open virtually,” Zies said.
Stechschulte will be married one year in June, and cooks often with husband Christian.
“I think it’s a great way to end the day, a stress reliever,” she said.