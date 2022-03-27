The Wood County Museum welcomes Alyssa Garland, with Carter Historic Farm, Wood County Park District, as the guest speaker for the first tea in the 2022 Tea & Talk Series on April 14 from 2-4 p.m. at the museum, 13660 County Home Road.
The April Tea & Talk Series will take a look at spousal roles in American life - see how the Industrial Revolution, the Great Depression, electricity, World War I and II, increased education, and the Internet have changed marriages and American home life.
Reservations and payment need to be paid by Friday by either calling 419-352-0967 or visiting woodcountyhistory.org.
Admission is $23 for adults and $18 for Wood County Historical Society members. Admission includes tea, light refreshments by Carpe Diem Catering, Pemberville, and the program. The museum is open for self-guided tours and is handicap accessible.
This program is part of a monthly tea series hosted by the Wood County Museum. A complete list of teas and other programs can be found at woodcountyhistory.org.