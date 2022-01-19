PERRYSBURG – A $73 million 2022-23 Perrysburg Schools tax budget was approved by the board, with tax revenues showing an increase.
At the board’s Jan. 11 meeting, Treasurer Randy Drewyor said the total budget for the district is $73 million, as submitted for the Wood County Auditor and the budget commission. The general fund budget would be $64 million.
“There will also be $6 million in permanent improvement money and $3 million in federal and state grants,” Drewyor said.
The taxes collected will be $4.1 million, up from $3.8 million last school year.
The Ohio Revised Code requires each school district to file a tax budget with the county auditor by Jan. 15.
“We’re still looking at a tremendous amount of housing starts in the community, which impact the future of the school district,” said Eric Benington, who was elected board president at the meeting.
Annually, the board of education is required to approve the estimate of revenues before submission to the Wood County Auditor.
Drewyor said that Wood County handles the process differently from what is required by Ohio Revised Code. Instead of providing a traditional tax budget, Wood County uses its own form which estimates the district’s revenues for the upcoming fiscal year.
Auditor Matt Oestreich followed up with an explanation of some of the changes in revenue reflected in the budget.
Oestriech said the school’s incremental levy went up by 1.2 mills, because it had to collect an additional $1.5 million. However, some of the taxes collected also went down.
“The bond issue went down, by 0.40 mills, which is collected based on the debt schedule. We were able to do that mostly by valuation increases over time. The original incremental levy, which is locked in at $13 million, went down by 0.25 mills,” Oestreich said.