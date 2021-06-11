TONTOGANY – Otsego Local Schools will finish the year nearly $800,000 in the black.
Treasurer Steve Carroll reported at Thursday’s school board meeting that he had figured in the fall the district would deficit spend around $175,000 this year.
Otsego is now looking at an excess of $794,872, he said.
The change is due to income tax collection being higher than expected, state funding increases and grants, he said.
Revenue are up just under 5% this year – compared to the 1% he had forecasted in the fall.
Income tax collection had been expected to decrease by 11% but ended up decreasing by only 3.75%.
“It’s down as opposed to last year but it’s actually higher than 2019,” Carroll said. “It’s still moving in the right direction.”
While property tax collections were up a little this year, a sharp increase was seen in open enrollment dollars.
Otsego collected $945,000 in funding from students who enrolled in Otsego who lived outside the district. That number of $486,000 fiscal year 2018.
“So it has almost doubled in the last three years,” Carroll said.
The open enrollment fund this year netted $582,741 after the amount for students who went elsewhere was deducted.
For expenses, salaries have decreased this year by 7%, due to retirements and grants used to pay salaries.
There was an increase of more than $100,000 in supplies – even after receiving grant funds – because of cleaning supplies needed due to the pandemic.
Carroll also pointed out that per-pupil expenditures at Otsego were the second lowest of nine schools in Wood County, at $10,483.
“It just speaks to the efficiencies we’ve talked about over the years,” said Superintendent Adam Koch. “We feel that we’re running as efficiently and as effectively as possible.”
Carroll warned the excess funds were one-time only.
“It looks good in the short term. … We know this looks really good right now, but without this one-time money, we still have higher expenses than we had revenue.”
As part of the five-year forecast presented at the meeting, Carroll is predicting deficit spending in the amount of $498,707 in fiscal year 2022.
While revenue is expected to increase by $947,269 from this year to fiscal year 2025, expenses are expected to increase by $3.34 million during that same time, creating $1.60 million in deficit spending in fiscal year 2025.
The district’s cash balance is expected to be $4.96 million at the end of this year and $798,636 at the end of fiscal year 2025.
Carroll said the district is expected to receive more than $1 million in another COVID-19 grant, but because it is not yet known how the money will be spent, he did not add it to his forecast.