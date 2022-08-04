Wood County Fair Cooking Contest

Judges Carol Hardy, left, and Tammy Feehan look over mac and cheese entries at the Wood County Fair’s cook-off.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Not only did the judges taste the barbecue, the macaroni and cheese and the salads, so did the audience.

Wednesday’s cook-off at the Wood County Fair had everything you’d expect at a cookout.

