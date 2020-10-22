Four Bowling Green City Schools district parents met with board members and administrators to discuss the board’s decision to stay online.
Attorney Jim Sharp moderated the Thursday meeting, which was live streamed.
“It’s fair to say not all of our citizens were happy with that decision,” Sharp said about the recent vote to remain teaching online.
The best way to resolve issues is to get together and talk, Sharp said, and not be bound by what is seen and heard elsewhere.
Invited to the meeting were parents Jessica Swaisgood and Ryan Myers, who want in-person classes, and Claire Silverwood and Tara Loar, who want to maintain all online teaching.
“This is not a referendum on the board decision but an exchange of information and a discussion of possible solutions and ideas on what our educational future could look like,” Sharp said.
“Any time we’re talking about education, it elicits an emotional reaction,” said Myers, who has two children at Kenwood Elementary.
He teaches at Penta Career Center, which has had in-person classes from the start.
The coronavirus case numbers are going up, Myers said, and spread will happen in school. Penta had 59 kids in quarantine but none has tested positive, he said.
Swaisgood, who created BG VOICE in support of returning to the classroom, said she has one child excelling online and one who is struggling.
Silverman has three children enrolled in BGCS and is an educator at Bowling Green State University.
Loar has two kids in the district and said she was very much in favor of the board’s vote to stay online.
Board members Tracy Hovest, who supported the return to the classroom, and Ginny Stewart, who voted to stay online, also were in attendance.
Stewart said she does not like the divisiveness that has risen out of the board’s decision to stay online.
“I’m hear to listen to our parents on both sides of this issue,” she said.
Transportation Director Toby Snow and Treasurer Cathy Schuller also attended the meeting, as did Melanie Garbig, director of pupil services, and Angela Schaal, executive director of teaching and learning.
“This has been very difficult,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci.
In March, a team started to plan how the district would reopen. Scruci said a survey sent to families has been misinterpreted by families who thought it was a vote.
It was a planning tool to give the administrative team a guide to develop different plans, Scruci said.
Swaisgood asked the board to update the numbers from the previous survey in order to make a better plan.
“We sympathize with those frustrated,” Scruci said. “We would like all of our students in school.”
Garbig recapped the report she gave at Tuesday’s board meeting on steps being taken to get more at-risk kids face-to-race help.
Social skills are learned at school and the extracurriculars being invited back will help address those needs, she said.
When asked by Swaisgood if anything was being considered for those students like hers who were considered marginal, Garbig said she didn’t want to answer based on one child.
“We have been trying very hard to offer assistance to those students who are struggling,” Garbig said.
She urged parents to reach out to their principals, teachers and guidance counselors.
Swaisgood wanted to know what administrators have learned from the preschool going back to the classroom.
Garbig said there are now fewer than eight students in each of four classrooms. Their temperature is taken every day and they are kept in a pod.
“We know that a small group is good. Having less than eight students in the classroom has proven to be a healthy way to come back,” Garbig said. “It has been successful.”
Scruci said that Bowling Green is different than other school districts that have in-person classes. It covers nearly 118 square miles covered, 60% of housing is rentals and it is a university town.
“Those college kids don’t live on campus in a bubble. They live in the community,” Scruci said. “Those factors alone make us different and unique.”
Silverwood wanted to know what methods are in place if teachers get sick.
Now, if a teacher is quarantined, they can still teach at home. If the district goes hybrid, substitutes are not available to cover teachers not in the classroom, Scruci said.
The main obstacle to returning to the classroom is busing.
“Transportation in our district … presented a challenge if we follow the (safety) guideline,” Scruci said.
Students could return today if social distancing guidelines are ignored, he said.
Swaisgood wanted to know how much money the district received to prepare for the return to school. She also said many of the Wi-Fi hotspots put in place are not working.
Schuller said approximately $657,000 in aid that has been received.
Hand sanitizer has been put at the entrance to every classroom; many water bottle stations have been installed but they are waiting on a shipment for Crim Elementary; plexiglass shields are in place in the offices and for small group instruction; a nurse has been added to every building; and cleaning supplies have been purchased.
“Basically our buildings are ready to go,” Scruci said.
That money also was used to purchase Chromebooks for students.
In answer to a suggestion that the district offer both in-class and online learning, Scruci said there isn’t the staff to support that.
The unknown is what is causing a lot of the current consternation, Myers said.
“I don’t have a date, I don’t know that date,” Scruci said when asked for a timeline.
Stewart said she voted against going to a hybrid format because she didn’t feel it would work.
“We are working on a plan that will be upgrades,” Stewart said.
Scruci later said the district is looking at different options to make sure whatever decision is made, the best opportunity for students can be delivered. They are looking at different models.
“It isn’t that we don’t want to go back, we just want it better than it is,” Stewart said.
Swaisgood said she left the meeting with more questions.
“The board does not have a plan and I feel we are not going to get anything accomplished until we have complete transparency to the public,” she said after the meeting.
“We all want the same thing, we just have different ways we want to get there,” Scruci said during the forum.