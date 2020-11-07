PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library will host Jackie Clary, archival researcher, for a virtual discussion of teen idols through the ages.
The discussion will take place via Zoom on Nov. 18 18 at 7 p.m.
Learn about the dreamiest teen idols of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘80s and watch some archival television footage. Clary is an expert in popular music history, especially rock and pop across decades and was an assistant curator at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland and a production associate for MTV News and Docs at MTV.
Registration is required and closes 12 hours before the beginning of the program. The Zoom link will be sent to registrants at least 12 hours before the discussion. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135, ext 119.