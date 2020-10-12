It’s time to turn the page on the Wood Lane library.
“At Wood Lane school, we have a library but it’s pretty under resourced,” said Linda Cox, classroom assistant. “We decided we needed to give it a little face-lift.”
New or gently-used books are needed to fill the shelves at the library, which is used by 31 students and the staff, Cox said.
The current library has about 300 titles in it, but they are dated, Cox said.
“We’ve read these books over and over and over and we now need some new material,” she said.
A variety of titles can be used, she said.
“We have kids that range in age from 5 to 11. While our kids are not necessarily able to read the books, and some older kids may be be at beginning level, we’ll take books for all ranges.”
“We’re just very, very excited. When it’s all said and done, we’re going to have a grand reopening,” Cox said.
The Aktion Club is leading the book drive.
In the Aktion Club, the K stands for Kiwanis. The club is a branch of Kiwanis, for persons with disabilities, Cox said. They spend time doing service projects and recently participated in a Habitat for Humanity build in Bowling Green.
They have also contributed to Dance Marathon, and have social events at the Toledo Mud Hens and Walleye.
“They’re a fun, fun group, a social group,” said Cox, who advises Aktion along with Rhonda Kendall and Ian McClure.
To donate a book, contact Cox at the school, 419-352-5515.
Any books that can’t be used by the school will be donated to Goodwill or taken to Grounds for Thought where Wood Lane has book credit, she said.
There are also plans to expand the library to have a musical component, Cox said. Students will be able to play instruments, read, hang out and relax.
During the pandemic, the school is open five days a week; half of the population attends on Mondays and Tuesdays, Wednesday is a planning day; and the other half attends on Thursdays and Fridays.