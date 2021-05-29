Take a stroll through Wood County and learn about its history without leaving the house on Thursday at 2 p.m. The annual walking tour is going virtual this year.
Take a virtual tour through some of Wood County’s famous places with local history librarian Marnie Pratt and Wood County Museum Director Kelli Kling.
Registration is required. To register, send an email to woodref@wcdpl.org or call 419-352-5050.
The annual Power of Yesteryear Farm & Tractor Show will take place on the museum grounds on June 5 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and June 6 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. This is a free family event full of farm demonstrations and activities.
The Power of Yesteryear Tractor Club will host tractor displays of many different makes and models. Also being featured this year are stationary power units, which were used to power farm equipment and hit-or-miss engines.
In the Boom Town area of the museum grounds, the Northwest Ohio Blacksmiths will be demonstrating around the forage.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 5 and 1-4 June 6. Admission is $7 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans and children. The museum is handicap accessible with an elevator, handicap restrooms, and ample parking in the visitor lot as well as behind the museum (south side). The south elevator entrance is also behind the museum.
For more information about the Power of Yesteryear Tractor Club, visit www.powerofyesteryear.org. For more information about the museum, visit www.woodcountyhistory.org or call 419-352-0967. The next Demonstration Day will be the Wood County Amateur Radio Club Field Day on June 26-27.
A Virtual History Series, Murder & Mayhem in Wood County, is set for June 10 at noon via Zoom with the North Baltimore Public Library.
In the late 1800s and early 1900s, Wood County was more like the Wild West than a quiet rural landscape. Learn about some of the county’s most (in)famous crimes and a few hidden in history.
Contact the library for log-in information at 419-257-3621.
The 18th annual Living History Day will be held Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. on the lawn.
New this year will be a drone golf ball drop fundraiser. The drop will happen right after the program concludes, at about 3 p.m. Buy a golf ball that will be released by drone over a hole. The three balls in/closest to the hole win. The cost is one ball for $15 and three balls for $30.
Purchase tickets online now or send a check for $15/ball or $30/3 balls to Wood County Historical Society, 13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402.