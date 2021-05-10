PEMBERVILLE — Frobose Meat Locker, in the heart of Wood County’s farming community, has come up with a fun way to promote healthy eating and an increase in donations to local food banks in Northwest Ohio.
Ben Frobose said he saw a need to help local food banks and kitchens during the Spring and Summer months.
“Quite often we remember to donate during the Winter months but when the weather changes and we find ourselves busier outside we forget there are still those in need of a meal,” he said. “Because of recent stories regarding the beef industry I wanted to promote not just the health benefits of beef products but to help out the struggling kitchens and food pantries to fill their shelves.”
The Frobose family operates a fifth generation family farm on which they raise the beef sold at the Meat Locker. Frobose said that he wants to take the month of May to promote not only the benefits of meat raised without added hormones or antibiotics but also the economic impact small family farms have on the local economy.
Frobose Meat Locker is challenging people to post videos and photos of themselves enjoying a hamburger on the grill or other types of beef products, along with donating $10 in ground beef to a local kitchen or a $10 donation to local food bank. When doing so they are encouraged to use #DailyBurgerChallenge.