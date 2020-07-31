OSU Extension Wood County is offering virtual classes.
Register by visiting the link for each class or email smith.11604@osu.edu to register.
This is the August schedule.
Aug. 12 – noon-12:45 p.m.: Nutrition 101
In this workshop, we go to back to the basics of nutrition. Discuss macronutrients vs. micronutrients and what they are, as well as their benefit in diet. Additionally, the group will discuss monounsaturated fats and polyunsaturated fats as they compare to saturated fats and trans-fat.
· Aug. 19 – 12:00-12:45 p.m.: Take Charge of your Diabetes
Diabetes is on the rise with 34.2 million Americans — just over 1 in 10 — that have a diagnosis of diabetes. Learn about the burden diabetes has in the state of Ohio, what is driving this epidemic, as well as the types of diabetes. This program will also discuss the complications of diabetes, signs and symptoms and strategies to use to help make sound meal planning decisions.
· Aug. 26, noon-12:45 p.m.: Smoothie Sensations for Summer
As a quick breakfast, a satisfying snack or drinkable dessert, smoothies can be very flavorful. Learn the benefits and limitations to smoothies, as well as tips to make a smoothie at home. This presentation also includes recipes to try at home.