The Ohio State University Extension is launching a “Strong @ Heart” Email Wellness Challenge.
Heart disease is the number one cause of death for people in the United States. This fact does not come without hope. There are many things we can do each day to improve heart health. Educators with Ohio State University Extension are ready to help.
Join this challenge to learn how to limit stress, increase activity and eat for a healthy heart.
This email challenge connects participants with six weeks of tips, research and resources to help lead a heart-healthy life.
At the end of January, all participants will receive a welcome email. Then they will receive emails twice a week from Feb. 1 to March 15. Participants will have access to a tracking log and other resources available on the Live Healthy Live Well Blog and Facebook page.
Register at go.osu.edu/LHLWWood
For more information contact Susan Zies at Zies.1@osu.edu