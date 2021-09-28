During the early fall, our outdoor wildlife are starting to think about getting ready for winter. To survive our winters, wildlife need habitat and food. Two of these wildlife visitors that cause considerable damage to our lawns are voles and moles. While these two unwelcomed visitors can cause anxiety and a strong desire for immediate control, it is worth distinguishing which pest you have.
In northern Ohio, we primarily deal with the meadow voles (Microtus pennsylvanicus), commonly known as meadow mice. Meadow voles look like plump mice with short tails and are members of the rodent family. Their main dining experience is with spent bird seed, roots from garden vegetables, bulbs and to keep their teeth sharp and trimmed, bark from our favorite landscape shrubs.
These mice-like creatures create extensive subsurface trail systems throughout the yard with runways excavated from one to 2 inches deep. When excavating the runways, they chew off the turf grass roots leaving dead strips of grass in their wake. During times of snow cover, they tunnel under the snow and eat the bark of our landscape plants. Favorites include viburnums and burning bush. If they chew off enough bark, they can even girdle and kill the shrub. Nasty little devils.
Voles use their runways primarily to hide from predators such as the neighborhood cat. They also need protection from overhead attack of hawks. Besides the grass runways, they also make use of landscape mulch. Regular mowing of lawns and keeping landscape mulch at no more than 3-inch depths will go long ways in reducing their habitats.
Another control tactic, devised by Rob Hawk Swain County North Carolina Extension, is to put on heavy boots and stomp on the grass ridge tunnels to flatten them. Also, Hawk said that if you have a vole epidemic, consider removing bird feeders. He said mice snap traps work great baited with apple slices and peanut butter placed near the tunnels.
Another mammal that causes damage to lawns is the Eastern Mole (Scalopus aquaticus). The specific epithet of their scientific name is aquaticus. Eastern moles have webbed feet which allows them to swim and dig through the soil. Did you know adult moles only weigh 5 ounces yet consume 45-50 pounds of worms and insects each year? Did you also know moles are very territorial and only three to five adult moles reside in an acre of lawn? That means in an average residential lawn, one mole is causing all the damage.
The good news is moles are not considered rodents like the voles are. They will not eat bark to keep their teeth sharp. However, while voles are herbivores, moles are considered carnivores. The tell-tale sign of moles is the visible ridges that are seen because of tunneling in the lawn. Of course, these ridges are considered ankle twisters. Ask me how I know this.
One of my favorite movies is “Caddyshack.” The movie starred Bill Murray as Carl Spackler, the groundskeeper taking care of a golf course. The number one nemesis that he dealt with was ridding the golf course of moles. Carl in the movie said to control, you must know your enemy, and in this case, my enemy is a varmint. And a varmint will never quit — ever. Like Carl’s many attempts to control the moles in the movie, homeowners have tried home remedies from castor oil to moth balls, with little success.
Moles follow the food source, with the primary food source being the earthworm. During winter and times of summer droughts, earthworms travel deep into the soil. This is the times of the year you find the soil volcanoes in the yard. When the earthworms are closer to the surface, the surface tunnels appear.
Another fascinating fact about moles is they can dig surface tunnels at a rate of approximately 18 feet an hour. They also have twice as much blood and hemoglobin as other animals of similar size. This allows moles to breathe in underground environments with low oxygen. Though moles will eat grubs in the soil, grubs are considered more of an appetizer and not the main course. Therefore, grub control products do not control moles.
Trapping is the most effective and practical method for mole control. The harpoon trap is the most effective for the Eastern Mole. Moles construct two runways travel and feeding. Set the traps in the travel runs. To identify travel runs in a yard or area, look for tunnels that follow a generally straight line. Main travel runs often will follow walkway and foundations. Lightly tamp down main runways, and the ones that reappear within 24 hours are the active runs. After establishing the active runs, lightly tamp down a six-inch portion of the run. Set the trap with the trigger pan securely pressed into the tamped down area of run creating a blockage. When the mole attempts to reopen the tunnel, this will set off the trap.