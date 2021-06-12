Register for the following Wood County Park District programs at www.wcparks.org or by calling 419-353-1897.
Mountain Bike Skills Camp: Cornering is set for June 20 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Rudolph Bike Park, 14038 Mermill Road. Take your bike-ability to the next level with The Right Direction pro instructors. Maintain your speed and confidence when the track changes course. Each technique will be broken down into manageable steps with challenges designed to build confidence and biking skill. A properly-fitting helmet and mountain bike are required.
Go on a Summer Solstice Mindfulness Walk on June 20 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at William Henry Harrison Park, 644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville. Celebrate the summer solstice with a gentle hike in nature and mindfulness activities. Take some time to enjoy the beneficial effects of spending time outdoors and mindfulness practice with a naturalist to start the summer. Bring a seat for the portion of the walk where we will rest by the river if you would like to avoid sitting on the ground.
Sharing Nature with Children will be held June 22 from 7-8 p.m. at the Rudolph Bike Park, via videoconference. Learn what experts have written about sharing nature with children, and be empowered to share with children in your life. We’ll also share our own experiences as children and learning with children from our own perspectives.
Evening Rappelling will be June 23 from 7-8 p.m. at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg. Enjoy the evening rappelling as the sun sets. All climbing equipment will be provided. All participants must be at least 12 years of age and at least 100 pounds. The program fee is$15, or $10 for Friends of the Parks members.
Go on a Full Moon Walk June 23 from 9-10 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg. Enjoy a gentle stroll under the Full Strawberry moon as we learn moon lore and look and listen for nocturnal wildlife. Bug spray, repellent technology or clothing recommended, any flashlights must have red lenses, no dogs permitted.
Nature Play | Fairy Crafts is set for June 24 from 10-11 a.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. Join in the Nature Play Area for an hour of nature-based crafting and play. Ideal for ages 4 and up. Every week there will be a focused craft and a song or story to encourage nature play. Adults must stay for the duration of the program.
Arrrowwood Archery League will be Thursdays, June 24-July 29 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Arrowwood Archery Range, 11126 Linwood Road, Bowling Green. Geared toward the novice and beginner archer, this 6-week league will get you started with foundational skills and build your ability through friendly competition and progress you can see. Four age classes keep competition relevant, starting at 8 years of age through adults. Prizes for top shooters are presented at the fun-shoot event on Aug. 12. All archery equipment provided, personal gear welcome, but give our gear a shot! June 24 will be a skills development program suited towards beginners. League members should attend every Thursday to submit their weekly scorecards. An instructor will be on hand each league night to supervise and equip archers. The program fee is $15
A Family Fishing Night is set for June 24 from 7-9 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. Share an evening with the family in a natural setting and try to catch a big one. A limited number of poles and bait will be provided, and participants may bring their own.
Family Pond Explorers | Dragonflies is set for June 29 from 10-11 a.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. Bring children ages 3-6 for an hour of pond exploration and discovery. Each week the group will highlight a particular pond creature, with hands-on learning and stories to discover more about the week’s animal. Adults must stay for the duration of the program. Register participating child only.