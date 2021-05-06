Take a tour through the world’s largest collection of original artwork by children’s book illustrators. Join the Wood County District Public Library and the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum in a virtual tour of the Museum on May 26 at 11 a.m.
Learn more about the history, artwork, and educational programming of the Mazza Museum with presenters Karen George, senior director of advancement at the University of Findlay, and Benjamin Sapp, director of the Mazza Museum. After the virtual tour, there will also be a short question-and-answer sessnion and additional information about the museum’s preservation.
“This virtual tour of the Mazza Museum will give you a glimpse at the incredible artwork that goes into bringing children’s books to life,” said Kristin Wetzel, information services coordinator. “The Mazza Museum is another reason that Northwest Ohio is a great place to live.”
Registration is required. To register, email woodref@wcdpl.org or call 419-352-5050.