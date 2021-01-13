Take a personal tour of the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums with Joan Eardly, education coordinator. WCDPL is holding this virtual tour on Jan. 27 at 11 a.m.
During the tour, Eardly will share her favorite items from the museum collections and provide insight into the lives of President Hayes and his wife, Lucy Webb Hayes.
“This tour is unique because we do not offer guided tours of the museum; just the Hayes home,” said Eardly, who is education coordinator at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums. “I’ll be giving details about some of my favorite objects in the museum and telling the story of Rutherford and Lucy Hayes. There’s a lot to see in the museum, and while I won’t have a chance to talk about everything, I’m excited to highlight interesting artifacts and share stories.”
Registration is required. To register, contact woodref@wcdpl.org or call 419-352-5050.