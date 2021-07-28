Take a summer getaway without leaving your house: The Wood County District Public Library is vacationing with Virtual Vacation Trivia starting Aug. 24 at 4 p.m.
Pack a bag and test knowledge of travel destinations with this trivia contest. To play, head to WCDPL’s Facebook page and click on the link to a Google Form starting at 4 p.m. on Aug. 24. The form will be open for the competition for 24 hours. After the winners are chosen, the form will be left available for anyone to play for fun.
“We may not be able to take our ideal vacations at the moment, but we can play a round of trivia about the places we hope to visit one day,” said Emrys Cordier, information services librarian.
No registration is required. For more information, call 419-352-5050 or email woodref@wcdpl.org.