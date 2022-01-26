Experience a snow adventure for all ages with sleigh rides at Carter Historic Farm. Visit the farm between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for free sleigh rides. Dress for the weather.
Carter Historic Farm is located at 18331 Carter Road. It is a working farm & living history center managed by the Wood County Park District. The farm park grounds are open daily from 8 a.m. until 30 minutes past sunset. Farm buildings are open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. Call ahead for tours.
For park and program information visit wcparks.org, or call 419-353-1897.