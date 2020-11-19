WHITEHOUSE — Nature’s Nursery Center for Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation has experienced its busiest year ever for animal admissions, exceeding any previous year by over 600 animals and the year isn’t over yet.
Add in the cancellation of several in-person fundraisers and keeping up with the critters has been a challenge.
Nature’s Nursery Executive Director Allison Schroeder has had to think outside of the box and inside of the book.
Schroeder has always enjoyed creative writing and has notebooks full of poetry from her childhood years. With a bucket list goal of publishing a book, there was no time like the present to make it happen and for a great cause.
Earlier this spring Nature’s Nursery was called about a baby Barred Owl that had fallen from a very high nest at a local park.
The owl, still young enough to be covered in white fluff instead of feathers, quickly won over the hearts of staff and volunteers as well as Nature’s Nursery social media followers. The owl was evaluated and given a few days of rest, and with the help of a local tree company, it was carefully reunited with its family in the nest. The story inspired Schroeder and “One Special Owl” was written to tell the “tail.”
“We rescue over 3,500 animals each year at Nature’s Nursery,” Schroeder said. “Some rescues just really stand out and highlight what we do and this was one of those.”
“One Special Owl” is illustrated by local cartoonist Don Lee, and poetically takes the reader through the owl rescue story. “
I wanted the book to not only entertain people but also help explain what Nature’s Nursery does. It even discusses the fact that wild animals are meant to stay in the wild and not be taken in as pets,” Schroeder said.
While the book is geared toward children, many adults are also enjoying the story and love that all of the sales proceeds go back to Nature’s Nursery to fund wildlife care.
“I wrote and published the book to help the animals,” Schroeder said. “I just put the words on paper, the story belongs to Nature’s Nursery.”
Schroeder hopes to make “One Special Owl” the first of a series of animal rescue books.
One Special Owl is available in paperback on Amazon for $20. Prints can also be purchased at the Flying Joe in Levis Commons (2130 Preston Parkway, Perrysburg) and at the Whitehouse Nutrition Spot, 6790 Providence St.
Amazon Link: https://amzn.to/2JX2eki