NORTH BALTIMORE – Paula Beaupry rings in the new year with Taco Tartlets.
She has been making the tartlets for 30 years after getting the recipe from her mother-in-law.
“Any time there was a get-together, she would have to make Taco Tartlets, especially for New Year’s. It was a big New Year’s thing for them,” Beaupry said.
She asked for the recipe the first New Year’s holiday that she was with husband Scott.
“Every year it’s tradition, because that’s when (Scott) would get them when he was little. And then any time when somebody was sad,” Beaupry said. “I’d make Taco Tartlets for dinner and make everything better.
“It’s an easy process, but it’s a process and one person will grab a tray and eat a whole tray.”
The seasoning makes the bite-size treats taste like a taco.
She has altered the original recipe by adding salsa to the beef mixture.
“I thought the beef was a little bland,” she said.
Beaupry uses mild, but any heat can be added, she said.
The tartlets are surprisingly quick to make: Mix the meat and seasoning in one bowl, the sour cream and crushed tortilla chips in another. Roll the meat mixture into balls and place in a mini-muffin tin. Use a tart shaper – or your thumb — to stamp a divot in the meat and spoon on the cream mixture. Bake for nine minutes.
The entire process took fewer than 30 minutes and the recipe can easily be doubled.
Use ground chuck or the well of the muffin tin will be all grease, Beaupry said.
She learned to cook from her grandma, “Strawberry” Chapman, whose father used to run a restaurant in town.
Growing up in the country west of Hoytville with few neighbors, Beaupry spent a lot of time in the kitchen with her grandma.
“If we wanted to do anything, we went to grandma and grandpa’s,” in Rudolph.
“She’s the kind who could take a pound of hamburger and feed 50 people,” Beaupry said. “Depression food is what my husband referred to it as.
“Which is why I can’t cook anything small,” she said.
She and Scott, her husband of 30 years, have two daughters, one married and living in North Baltimore and the second a student at the University of Toledo.
Even as empty nesters, “I can’t cook for two people,” resulting in meals often shared with the daughter and son-in-law.
“I cook dinner every night,” Beaupry said, except to order pizza once a week.
She tries to make as much from scratch as possible, using Scott’s garden.
“I don’t like to garden at all, because I had to do that when I was little,” she said. “He plants it, and I end up weeding it.”
She is a 1992 graduate of North Baltimore High School after moving from McComb schools in the eighth grade. She admits she never left and is now a secretary at the high school.
As a senior, she worked in the office and starting subbing after graduation. She did a stint working in the guidance office then went to Powell Elementary for five years.
She then returned to the high school.
“I always joke I never left,” she said. “This is where I always wanted to be. Even when I went to the elementary school to work there, it was so I could end up at the high school.”
She said she could retire at age 55 but said she won’t.
“I can’t imagine not having 400 kids or walking downtown and not knowing every kid.
“That would be weird to me.”